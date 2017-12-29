The Worst of Western Video Game Localizations: “SJWese Rather Than English!”

Gamers distressed by western bastardizations of Japanese classics have compiled some of the worst offenders, with recent years bringing not just bad translation but deliberate translation sabotage by soyboy betas and feminists determined to roll back the modern glories of Japanese culture in favor of western degeneracy.

In some cases these trash tier “translators” are still bold enough to boast about their role in propagandizing for the new decline:

Japan-localized western titles may be the only rare respite from this trend: