Esteemed Kemono Friends director Tatsuki has released the full version of his original animation “Nanamefuku-san”, at last tying together all the brief animated shorts he had been unveiling in the past and surely causing fans to become eager for his next big project.

Tatsuki announced his release of the full version via Twitter:

Since the man has unfortunately been forced away from Kemono Friends, many are wondering what the revered director’s next work will be…