Love Live Otaku: “Stop Stalking Or We’ll Cancel Events!”

Love Live otaku have once again been scolded due to the behavior of some reckless fans, with the official Love Live website warning that some events may end up being canceled if fans don’t start cleaning up their act – with the first warning apparently not proving sufficient enough…

The message from the official Love Live website:

-Important Request- As always, thank you for supporting both Love Live Sunshine and Aqours. All of us staff (including Aqours) are greatly thankful for everyone’s warm support. There are many polite fans who have moderation whilst cheering for the franchise and staff, but unfortunately, there are some who do things and have manners quite contrary to this. The following actions not only interfere with activities but also inconvenience people in general as well as cooperating venues and shops: – Guests in general who, disturb the passage of pedestrians, crowd the sidewalk or roadway, raise their voices waiting for performers to come out or standing right at the stage door waiting for the performers to come out.

– Photographing or recording videos of staff members, the bullet train’s platform or other such deeds of the cast inside the train

– Disregarding the warnings of managers and security for stalking the event’s staff

– Stalking the movement of airplanes or trains and the like which staff are travelling on

– Surrounding a moving vehicle containing members of staff, or running after taxis and bicycles and the like

– Following them around in general Those of you who perform deeds of this nature not only inconvenience everyone but can also cause unexpected accidents, it can also lead to the reputation of the franchise and cast being damaged. Regarding future responses, in the worst case, canceling of events may be considered. Please behave sensibly, we appreciate your cooperation.

Some videos that were being spread around online featuring overly obnoxious fans at an event may have played a hand in prompting the warning:

The incident is yet another case of all fans being forcibly punished because of only a few troublemakers…