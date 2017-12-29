IdolMaster: Stella Stage “Bombed Harder Than The First Game”

Devoted IdolMaster fans have discovered that the newly released IdolMaster: Stella Stage has hit an all-time low for the franchise in sales, perhaps indicating that most fans have gotten bored of the original girls and now prefer the Cinderella Girls or the Million Live girls…

A ranking revealing the games that have sold the most from December 18th to December 24th:

The units sold for each of the main titles in their first week:

IdolMaster (Xbox 360) – 23,872 Sales in First Week

IdolMaster 2 (Xbox 360) – 34,621 Sales in First Week

IdolMaster 2 (PS3) – 65,512 Sales in First Week

IdolMaster: One For All – 83,395 Sales in First Week

IdolMaster: Platinum Stars – 76,165 Sales in First Week

IdolMaster: Stella Stage – 23,772 Sales in First Week

Some fans believe such a fate was inevitable, considering the trailers for Stella Stage mostly used songs that IdolMaster enthusiasts have been listening to for nearly 10 years:

Others may have finally realized that most the games have been more or less the same in terms of mechanics, with each title seemingly existing to shill mountains of expensive DLC akin to Dead or Alive 5…