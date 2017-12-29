Comiket 93 “Azur Lane Dominates!”

Frigid winds have accompanied the arrival of the immensely cool Comiket 93, thankfully not at all forcing cosplayers to cover up as most must by now know the attention will be worth braving the cold – especially since numerous attendees are dressed as characters from the now incredibly popular Azur Lane.
9 Comments
-
One of the Azur Lane ones looks like Mio Sakamoto.
-
Wow 95, I guess that’s Saikano? if so kinda nice how is still remembered enough as to be cosplaying it.
-
That last one, genetics just gave up
“Fuck it, you’re getting three chromosomes”
-
Ho Lee Fuk Jaden from GX? Shit bro I didn’t know it was 10 years ago.
Also: I love how literally the flattest person decided to cosplay Kaho.
-
> not even 10% of azur lane
>domination
lol, you sancom writers are funny
