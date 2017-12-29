Comiket 93 “Azur Lane Dominates!”

6 hours ago
9 Comments
by Rift

Frigid winds have accompanied the arrival of the immensely cool Comiket 93, thankfully not at all forcing cosplayers to cover up as most must by now know the attention will be worth braving the cold – especially since numerous attendees are dressed as characters from the now incredibly popular Azur Lane.

Tags

Anime, , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments