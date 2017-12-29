China Mall Erects Giant Bitch of a Trump Statue

The same Chinese mall responsible for constructing a gigantic Trump chicken last year has now instead erected a dog statue in its place in honor of the year of the dog, with such a depiction bound to be regarded as yet another jab at the god emperor’s standing.

Built at the Fashion Walk Mall in Shanxi province’s Taiyuan, the dog statue sports a red scarf and Trump’s trademark overdone comb over, and also imitates one of his mannerisms with an extended index finger extended to the heavens.

The dog statue:

A video of the Trumpish dog statue:

Should the mall keep with this tradition, Trump will be transformed into a pig come 2019, a rat in 2020 and an ox in 2021.