Yet another game has proven so “offensive” that it had to be censored so as to not hurt the sensibilities of trigger-happy feminists, with Lineage 2 Revolution being forced to alter its many skimpy outfits, though many may likely not at all care considering the MMORPG is a mobile game.

A video elaborating on the ordeal:

Lineage 2 Revolution’s developer, Netmarble, apparently also censored another one of their games (Seven Knights) when it was brought westward: