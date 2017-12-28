Kemono Friends Season 2 “May be Animated by Sunrise”

According to a rather questionable source, it is rumored that Sunrise have been offered the opportunity to animate the 2nd season of Kemono Friends, a decision that will no doubt have fans up in arms – especially after former producer Yoshitada Fukuhara revealed that Tatsuki and co. would not be able to work on it themselves.

Studio Yaoyorozu was responsible for animating the first season of Kemono Friends but have since left the project in response to Tatsuki’s removal, with many diehard fans claiming that the success of the animation is solely due to Tatsuki’s involvement.

The rumor of Sunrise being given the offer was revealed by “media sources”:

“There is information that Sunrise was certainly sent an offer, though Sunrise at this time have not assumed production. This is purely information that an offer was given. If they officially sign a contact and an announcement concerning the 2nd season comes, everyone in the world will also understand the result, right?”

Former anime producer of Kemono Friends, Yoshitada Fukuhara, unfortunately revealed that there was no way that he and Tatsuki would be making a return for the show’s 2nd season – the tweet:

“I truly apologize for causing such trouble and making you uneasy. This will be my final report regarding the matter of us being disconnected from the 2nd season, and it seems we were unable to overturn that decision. We tried to tackle the problem as best we could and I’m terribly sorry we were unable to accomplish this.”

The exact air date for the 2nd season of Kemono Friends has not been divulged.