Kagamine Rin & Ren Turn 10

The 10th anniversary of Vocaloid twins Kagamine Rin and Kagamine Ren has ushered in a wave of fan-art and congratulations from fans all over the world, with Piapro also announcing an art contest, finally giving experienced artists an opportunity to put their skills to use.

An official website was also launched in honor of their 10th anniversary, revealing information on some commemorative events, artwork from established illustrators, special limited goods and of course the art contest.

A video thanking fans for their unending support:

Those interested in entering the contest have until March 30th, winners will be rewarded with goods of the lovable blondes and the artwork may also be used for future Vocaloid events such as Magical Mirai 2018.

An assortment of illustrations created in honor of Kagamine Rin and Kagamine Ren’s 10th anniversary: