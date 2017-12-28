“I Went to My Boyfriend’s House” = Kidnapping

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for kidnapping his 17-year-old girlfriend, despite her leaving a note at home telling her parents where she was going.

The 22-year-old company employee apparently invited his 17-year-old girlfriend over to his apartment in Aichi prefecture’s Tokyokawa city, denying the charges of kidnapping and claiming “I had not contacted her parents, but there is a relationship between us, I did not forcibly take her against her will”.

According to police, the girlfriend left a note at home stating “went to my boyfriend’s apartment”, there is doubt however that the boyfriend showed up at her house in Toyohashi city to gain the consent of her guardians.

Her mother was opposed to their relationship, and because she did not know where the boyfriend’s home was located, she contacted the police – and at 40 minutes past noon on the 22nd, an investigator found the two at the boyfriend’s house.

Police deftly summarized the situation: “Not contacting her parents caused the boyfriend to be hit with charges of abducting a minor.”