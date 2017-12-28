Hatsune Miku “Will Finally Star In An Anime!”

The world renowned Hatsune Miku will be making her way into an anime at long last, though many will surely be disappointed at the fact that the anime in question, Shinkansen Henkei Robot Shinkalion, will not revolve around Miku and her Vocaloid cohorts.

Hatsune Miku will apparently be voicing an 11-year-old character in the mecha series who also has the name Hatsune Miku (and even looks like the virtual diva):

Shinkansen Henkei Robot Shinkalion concerns a secret organization located underneath the Kyoto Railway Museum that forces young children to pilot robots (which transform from bullet trains) in order to protect Japan from giant monsters and other such generic evils.

A previously released trailer for the series:

Many are no doubt curious as to how much money the creators had to pay Crypton in order to have Miku appear in their anime…

Vocaloid fans can witness Hatsune Miku’s seiyuu debut on January 6th.