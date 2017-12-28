China’s Top “Rooftopper” Hits Rock Bottom

An adventurous Chinese “rooftopper” (those who climb large structures such as skyscrapers to attention-whore on social media) ended up filming his own death during one of his stunts, a rather shocking scene that some can’t help but find a fitting end considering the monumentally obvious dangers of the pastime.

Despite some believing that most such delinquents are merely attempting to earn bragging rights from people they don’t even know, the 26-year-old victim of this case was supposedly climbing tall structures to help his poverty-stricken family, cover his mother’s medical costs and fund his own wedding (whether or not this is true is unconfirmed).

The daredevil climbed the 62-story skyscraper as part of a brand sponsor in exchange for 100,000 yuan but during the course of some roof-top pull-ups ended up losing too much of his strength and was unable to pull himself up to safety, falling to his death instead.

The video of his fall, as caught by a camera he set up on a nearby building to record himself:

Some of the dare-devil photos the man had already shared online via social media: