Azur Lane “Tops iOS Sales Chart!”

Azur Lane‘s popularity is climbing higher and higher still, resulting in the mobile game finally achieving the most sales on the iOS platform – something that Kantai Collection may or may not also achieve if the developers cared enough to bother putting it on smartphones.

The ranking from a short while ago, which depicts the “top game sales” for the iOS platform (in the non-barbarian land):

Currently Azur Lane has fallen from first place down to second place, with it likely only being a matter of time before the game ascends once more:

The fan-art for the copycat franchise has also only grown more numerous with time: