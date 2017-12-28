Azur Lane “Tops iOS Sales Chart!”

10 hours ago
13 Comments
by Rift

Azur Lane‘s popularity is climbing higher and higher still, resulting in the mobile game finally achieving the most sales on the iOS platform – something that Kantai Collection may or may not also achieve if the developers cared enough to bother putting it on smartphones.

The ranking from a short while ago, which depicts the “top game sales” for the iOS platform (in the non-barbarian land):

Currently Azur Lane has fallen from first place down to second place, with it likely only being a matter of time before the game ascends once more:

The fan-art for the copycat franchise has also only grown more numerous with time:

