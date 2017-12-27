Zoku Owarimonogatari Anime Announced

The final chapter of the Monogatari series has been green-lit for an anime, with “Zoku Owarimonogatari” supposedly concluding the franchise once and for all, something that will no doubt be hard to believe for those unfamiliar with the light novels due to the numerous anime adaptations of “Owarimonogatari”.

The news was unveiled courtesy of the BD for the Ougi Dark arc as it possessed a booklet stating that Zoku Owarimonogatari will be receiving an anime adaptation:

The animation will once again be handled by none other than Shaft, and Zoku Owarimonogatari is slated to air sometime in 2018.