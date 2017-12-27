Topless FEMEN Activist Steals Jesus

Another incident has been caused by FEMEN as one of their topless activists tried to steal a statue of baby Jesus from a nativity scene in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square, its casual blasphemy happily overshadowed by way of senseless nudity.

A video of the activist attempting to steal away the baby Jesus statue from a nativity scene before being body slammed by polizia:

This thievery was apparently done to spite the Catholic church – a statement on the incident courtesy of FEMEN’s website, underscoring the deranged nature of modern feminism:

“A child is not from a god, but from a woman! For a woman is God!”