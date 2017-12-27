Mirai Akari-chan MMD Model Unleashed “Make Her Nude!”

Mirai Akari-chan (yet another of the recently emerging “virtual YouTubers”) gave her loyal fanbase a rather astounding announcement, that being the release of her MMD model to the public, which naturally prompted the creation of lewd content featuring the now vulnerable 2D maiden.

The video of Mirai Akari-chan announcing that her MMD model has been released for anyone to download and mess around with:

Some of the lewd creations that fans have already made of the virtual YouTuber:

It seems only a matter of time before her inevitable nude debut…