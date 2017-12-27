Aiko no Maa-chan Talking Bloody Vagina Manga

A recent interview with Aiko no Maa-chan’s author has revived interest in the series for some as it revolves around a young girl’s vagina coming to life and talking to her, with the manga mainly serving as an aid for understanding female puberty for girls.

The premise revolves around Aiko’s friends all getting their first period before her, causing her to learn more about puberty before punching herself in the uterus out of frustration – immediately “giving birth” to her period as she meets her talking vagina.

The immensely strange manga:

The series was meant to be published on the Web Comic Zenyon site but was cancelled two days after serialization (in 2014) as the publisher said the series would “possibly be unhealthy” if it were published in Tokyo – this caused a ruckus online and eventually led to the creation (and success) of a crowd funding campaign to fund the series.

Accumulating ￥1,454,270, Aiko no Maa-chan was published by Kasakura Publishing and pushed out a total of 13 chapters.