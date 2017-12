The irresistibly moe girls from little girl band anime Tenshi no 3P have gotten their own dakimakura covers, perfect for obsessive otaku who want a way to get closer to the fictional maidens (despite the fact that the series ended quite some time ago).

Gotou Jun’s dakimakura cover:

Momijidani Nozomi‘s dakimakura cover:

Kaneshiro Sora‘s dakimakura cover:

Each dakimakura cover can be pre-ordered now, they are all slated for release sometime in March of next year.