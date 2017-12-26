Otaku Christmas Lonelier Than Ever

Otaku who unfortunately have no plans or anyone to spend Christmas with (in 3 dimensions at least) have once again resorted to seeking companionship from their fictional paramours, constructing the usual shrines and at least guaranteeing them some form of happiness during the holidays.
-
T.T
-
list of animes? 😀
-
Those guys really should get a fucking laifu……… for pleasure more waifu!
-
今年秀吉が多いな…
-
>there’s still otaku who celebrate with serial MC abuser Zero Louise
Shit taste for a shit character, she deserves to be cold and alone on Xmas, and so does anyone who likes her.
-
i celebrated christmas not lonly after 8 years O_O Magic can happen
-
That’s almost me this year. Mainly as my family is fractured(Mom cheated, siblings split between both parents). And I feel too unwell to do the social shit.
So anime & gaming after Christmas dinner for me today.
-
Why author thinks that those people “seek companionship”? Is it some kind of envy towards people, who are more creative than you? Is it even some kind of rule, stating, that this catholic holiday must be celebrated in groups of 2 and more? Sorry, but we don’t give a slightest fuck in Japan. We pity the author, and wish him to get something other then “not alone this Christmas” to be proud of in his life 😉 meri kurisumasu!
