Manga Tankobon Sales Plummet 12%: “Now at 50% of Peak”

An investigation performed by Tokyo’s Publishing Science Research Institute has revealed that manga published in the typical “tankoubon” format have had an massive 12% drop in sales from the previous year,.

The combined sales of all forms of paperback books and magazine publications has been estimated to be about ¥1.37 trillion (apparently an overall reduction compared to the previous year), with the market’s scale estimated at a mere 52% of its peak size in 1996.

Magazines (including manga tankoubon) decreased by about 10% compared to last year totaling about ¥660 billion in revenue, whilst books dropped by 3% to about ¥715 billion – though magazines have apparently been dropping for 20 years consecutively already.

Speculation as to the causes of this huge drop did not accompany the stats, although the loss of several huge blockbuster titles in recent years coupled with a drastic shift to online distribution seem likely culprits…