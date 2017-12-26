Give the Taste of Defeat to This Loose Goddess “KonoSuba’s A*ua!”

Another erotic KonoSuba parody has emerged in the form of “Give the Taste of Defeat to This Loose Goddess“, which centers around Aqua attempting to seduce Kazuma with her body so that she doesn’t have to work (a deed not unlike the nature of most abusive 3D women).

The multi-path visual novel tells the tale of Aqua persistently trying to offer Kazuma sexual favors in exchange for his financial support, naturally allowing players to witness the air-headed girl do possibly the only thing she’s good for.

Dirty KonoSuba parody “Give the Taste of Defeat to This Loose Goddess” can provide fans with a great deal of amusement now.