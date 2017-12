The Association of Japanese Animations has paid tribute to anime and its 100 years of existence with a special music video laden with scenes from anime between the years 1917 and 2017 – and of course featuring a handful of notable seiyuu and singers.

The impressive music video:

Hardcore aficionados will no doubt recognize the voices of Maaya Uchida, Minori Chihara, Shoko Nakagawa and many others.