Top 10 Cutest Anime Twins

The cutest anime twins ever have served as the topic of this new fan-fueled ranking, which was likely a very hard decision for some considering their abundance – though popularity has unsurprisingly won out over other lovable twins.
2. Yubaba and Zeniba (Spirited Away)
3. Mion and Shion Sonozaki (Higurashi no Naku Koro ni)
4. Momo Belia and Nana Astar Deviluke (To Love-Ru)
5. Souseiseki and Suiseiseki (Rozen Maiden)
6. Kagami and Tsukasa Hiiragi (Lucky Star)
7. Kururi and Mairu Orihara (Durarara!!)
8. Lui and Lin (Hokuto no Ken)
9. Kokoro and Kokoa Yazawa (Love Live!)
10. Tomomi and Mikage Matsunaga (Miracle Girls)
Leave a Comment