Kizuna Ai Good Smile Merch Bonanza

Virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai has amassed so much popularity that she is now gaining her own merchandising courtesy of Good Smile Company, with the virtual personality bound to soon do battle with virtual diva Hatsune Miku for world domination.

The collaboration set possesses an A4-sized clear file, a sheet of stickers, a Nendoroid Plus acrylic standee and four “installing” pinback buttons contained within a gift bag – a video with Kizuna Ai talking to Good Smile president Takanori Aki and blogger Kahotan:

Those who attend C93 will have the opportunity of being the first to grab the precious goods, while others will have to pre-order between December 31st and February 1st.