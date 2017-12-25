Kemono Friends Christmas OP “Give Us Back Tatsuki!”

The official Kemono Friends Twitter has wished fans merry Christmas with a special Christmas edition of the anime’s opening song, certain to bring a little cheer even to those who may be spending the holidays all alone.

The special Christmas OP:

The abundance of comments on the Twitter post demanding the return of humiliated director Tatsuki however may indeed dampen the mood:

“To Santa, please return director Tatsuki.” “To Santa, please return director Tatsuki to Japari Park.” “Naturally the Christmas gift is director Tatsuki right?” “Merry Christmas! Ordinarily I wouldn’t utter something like this as it would ruin the mood but I will say it this time to Santa, return director Tatsuki!” “Somehow please return director Tatsuki!” “Santa please, please return director Tatsuki!” “The best Christmas present would be Tatsuki.” “Director Tatsuki’s return is a serious matter, however, everyone stay on good terms…”