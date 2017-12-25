Child Spray Attacker “Was A Filthy Otaku!”

A man who sprayed a young girl in the face with a harmful substance is also suspected of possession of otaku goods, adding further infamy to his crime.

The incident took place in Wakayama’s Tanabe City where a male 20-year-old temporary staff member assaulted a 3rd year elementary school girl with a tear gas spray, causing her entire face to become inflamed and necessitating 3 months to heal – the man was arrested on the 20th (a day after his misdeeds) on suspicion of injury.

The man admitted the crimes and claimed “I don’t know the young girl. I threw away the spray can”; Tanabe City also held a press conference where it was revealed that the criminal requested a holiday on the day of the crime, followed by him returning to work the next day as if nothing had ever happened.

Footage of the inside of the criminal’s car revealed that he possessed a plush doll of Shimada Alice from the Girls Und Panzer movie, doing nothing for the show’s reputation in the process.

The Shimada Alice doll:

Police intend to search the criminal’s home in hopes of revealing a more detailed motive.