The MikuMikuDance perversion takes place in a jail cell this time, possibly to make up for the fact that the whole sex and dancing concept has become quite overused – and picks Kantai Collection’s Ro-500 and Prinz Eugen for this purpose.
15 Comments
-
You need to bring back the multi picture previews that posts used to have on the front page. It showed a preview of what we were getting into and it had tags visible, and a little description, and showed some of the comments. Not only did it show more information it still showed twice as many posts on the front than it does now. https://web.archive.org/web/20160209030436/https://www.sankakucomplex.com/
-
Kanmusu go to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago
-
Bizzare animation, shit characters.
-
Every looks like the new design for Google news. It shows less information and everything to so big
-
i find this template awful. the news pictures have to be viewed with a magnifying glass. just a headline and no opening text…
-
“ero-mmd” really is cancer
-
Well, you’re half way there. Terrible all white is gone, now you just have to fix the shitty layout.
-
At least they opted the recent above popular…
-
Personally, I’m not too put off by the new layout. It just looks like a dumb mobile site now.
Anyway, this was made by 山本, found here:
http://ecchi.iwara.tv/videos/a5gjlsyb1s8j9aax
-
thank, nigg
-
thanks man
-
there must be a reason they changed the layout. I came here for the deluge of porn from every angle. but it’s gone now. so sad.
-
woww like…. great animation but this layout is shite you kno what i mean?
-
Just more nigger-loving judaism. You can only expect that from the (((owners))) of this site
-
…what..?
Leave a Comment