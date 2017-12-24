Racing Miku 2018 Design “Done By Kanzaki Hiro!”

With the new year rapidly approaching, the design for Racing Miku 2018 has been unveiled, with Miku’s new look all being thanks to the esteemed Kanzaki Hiro – the illustrator for the Ore no Imouto and Ero-Manga Sensei light novel franchises.

Hatsune Miku’s brand new Racing Miku design:

Much like years prior, the new design will also get its own Nendoroid figurine, with an early sculpt for the figure also being shown off:

Pre-orders for the Racing Miku 2018 Nendoroid will open come February of next year.