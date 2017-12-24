Nekopara OVA Nekomimi Waitress Moe Overload

Saucy eroge Nekopara has at last unleashed its special 1-hour Kickstarted OVA on Steam, with the adorable animation unsurprisingly proving to be unbearably cute for some, though others will no doubt still be disappointed at the decision to not include sex scenes.

Omake:

Some Steam reviews for the OVA:

“Christmas ain’t the only thing coming early this year.”

“I used to be suicidal and depressed, but this OVA flipped it around. I am now depressed and suicidal.”

“Awesome OVA… it’s so cool to see 1 hour of animated neko goodness.”

“Catgirls in animated form. I can die happy now.”

“Christmas came early, and so did I.”

“I want to do things to Coconut.”

“I sold my sister’s kidney and moved into a box for this. It was worth it.”

“One hour was not enough after all. Not even close.”

“Tasty Food with Tastier Catgirls.”

“Cute catgirls doing cute things.”

“I have no friends because of this…”

“You will never feel the joy of having two catgirls love you.”