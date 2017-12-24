IdolMaster Franchise “Has Over 765 Songs!”

One particularly dedicated IdolMaster fan has made a thorough count of all the franchise’s songs, finding out that the gargantuan series has produced over 765 unique compositions – and this is excluding the numerous covers as well.

The original tweet made by the fan provided a pie chart showing the estimated song count from each IdolMaster series, along with a list of the songs for each:

Such a fact has no doubt made some wonder if there exists some obsessed otaku who has purchased each and every one…