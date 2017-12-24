Crystal Maidens “Won’t Be Maidens For Long”

Nutaku has dabbled in the realm of real time strategy RPGs with Crystal Maidens, an erotic title that involves building up a town and amassing an army whilst having sex with attractive women in the process.

The game follows the rather classic plot of being shipwrecked on a strange island and encountering a slew of sexy women eager to join your cause, the concept of gathering women via gacha and gambling apparently still proving to be highly profitable…

Otaku who enjoy drowning themselves in hordes of collectible women may likely appreciate Crystal Maidens; which is available now.