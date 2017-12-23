Top 10 “Long Distance” Anime Couples

7 hours ago
7 Comments
by Rift

December 21st, apparently known as “Long Distance Love Day”, has prompted one website to create a ranking asking voters to select the long distance couples they like most – fittingly resulting in the couple of one infinitely ongoing series to earn the top spot.

The ranking:

1. Shinichi and Ran (Detective Conan)

2. Taki and Mitsuha (Kimi no Na wa)

3. Chiaki and Makoto (Toki o Kakeru Shoujo)

4. Kotarou and Akane (Tsuki ga Kirei)

5. Seiji and Shizuku (Mimi o Sumaseba)

6. Arata and Chihaya (Chihayafuru)

7 (tie). Haruto and Yuzuki (Kimi no Iru Machi)

7 (tie). Mikako and Noboru (Hoshi no Koe)

9. Takaki and Akari (5 Centimeters Per Second)

10. Batou and Motoko (Ghost in the Shell: Innocence)

Tags

Anime, News, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

7 Comments