Top 10 “Long Distance” Anime Couples

December 21st, apparently known as “Long Distance Love Day”, has prompted one website to create a ranking asking voters to select the long distance couples they like most – fittingly resulting in the couple of one infinitely ongoing series to earn the top spot.
1. Shinichi and Ran (Detective Conan)
2. Taki and Mitsuha (Kimi no Na wa)
3. Chiaki and Makoto (Toki o Kakeru Shoujo)
4. Kotarou and Akane (Tsuki ga Kirei)
5. Seiji and Shizuku (Mimi o Sumaseba)
6. Arata and Chihaya (Chihayafuru)
7 (tie). Haruto and Yuzuki (Kimi no Iru Machi)
7 (tie). Mikako and Noboru (Hoshi no Koe)
9. Takaki and Akari (5 Centimeters Per Second)
10. Batou and Motoko (Ghost in the Shell: Innocence)
