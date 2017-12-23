Cornelica Town of Succubi Pent Up With Lust

16 hours ago
2 Comments
by Rift

Dieselmine’s “Cornelica, Town of Succubi” has provided a plethora of succulent succubi for players to lust after, with the eroge bound to have many wishing the fictional monsters were real.

The game tasks players with helping the male protagonist return home after being randomly transported to a country full of scantily clad succubi; granted, many are no doubt confused as to why the beta male would want to leave such a paradise…

The astoundingly sexy Cornelica, Town of Succubi boasts various saucy illustrations and even some animated scenes; the eroge is available for purchase now.

  • TheOhFaSho83 says:

    the most amusing thing about this game has to be that the male MC’s aesthetic design leans quite heavily towards trap, but just not quite. I assume that must mean he’s meant to lean towards effeminacy (but again, not quite) which actually makes the game’s plot/premise seem more logical.