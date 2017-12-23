Catherine: Full Body Trailer “Rin Is A Trap!?”

The first trailer for upcoming remake, Catherine: Full Body, has sparked debate as many believe the series may be baiting potential players into thinking the newly introduced Rin is in fact a trap – meanwhile others think that Atlus may just be trying to take advantage of the whole thing for some quick and dirty viral exposure.

Catherine: Full Body’s first intriguing trailer:

The possible idea of introducing a trap character has (for some reason) angered the feminist contingent, despite the fact that Rin’s gender has not been officially confirmed:

Catherine: Full Body is also slated to come westward at some point; the game is currently scheduled to be released next winter on PS4 and Vita.