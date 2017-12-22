Top 20 Most Charming Anime Characters of 2017

December 22, 2017
28 Comments
by Rift

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, anime fans have again aggregated their thoughts regarding all the shows that have aired this year, resulting in one bestial animal girl being the most charming character of the year.

The ranking:

1. Serval (Kemono Friends)

2. Izumi Sagiri (Ero-Manga Sensei)

3. Hatori Chise (Mahou Tsukai no Yome)

4. Yuuki Asuna (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)

5. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

6. Kaban (Kemono Friends)

7. Kanesada Izumi-no-Kami (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)

8. Hoozuki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)

9. Todoroki Shouto (Boku no Hero Academia)

10. Sakuranomiya Maika (Blend S)

11. Katou Megumi (Saekano)

12. Ainsworth Elias (Mahou Tsukai no Yome)

13. Phosphophyllite (Houseki no Kuni)

14. Matsuno Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)

15. Kagura (Gintama)

16. Oni (Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau)

17. Bakugou Katsuki (Boku no Hero Academia)

18. Nanachi (Made in Abyss)

19. Echavalier Ernesti (Knight’s & Magic)

20. Matsuno Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)

  • Anonymous says:

    1: No, furrfag shit is automatically bad.

    2: No no no, just no. Generic moe, not even good kind of generic moe either, just plain moeshit. Also the series was like 25 x worse than Oreimo, well at least the first season anyway, the second sucked, but it’s still better than this.

    /rant

    If you are going to vote for a something, at least vote for some actual charming girl(s). The blond loli from the same series (cant remember her name right now unfortunately) was charming, I mean, she was honestly charming, lovable and easily the best part of that whole forgettable series, while the shut-in, rude and seriously spoiled brat, which these clowns voted to a 3:rd place, is pretty much the opposite of the word charming.

    Then we have a whole bucket filled to the brim with other candidates that didn’t even make the list for some reason. Japanese anime fans seems to collectively suffer from memory loss, they are they symbolize the very definition of the word birdbraid. There are countless other candidates that would be better, and none of them even made the fucking list. Like for example Saya, from the surprisingly good and actually funny series Aho-Girl. She was the only one in that show who wasn’t completely bat-shit insane, which made a great contrast to the the rest of the cast. Also, it was the best comedy’s of the year hands down. Or for that matter, any girls from the actual decent/good moe-series in the 2017 winter season. That season, which not only happened to be one of the best animes seasons in general in years, it also had a number of enjoyable and watchable moe series. Hell, all the girls from Gabriel Dropout were at least 100 times better candidates than number 2 on this list for example. Then we had shows like Demi-chan wa Kataritai, Little Witch Academia (2017), Kobayashi-san Chi no Maidragon. Even the crazy girls from konosuba has more charm than her, and all of those series aired in the same season.

    If we move a bit forward in the year, there are shows like New Game for example, which pretty much revolved around charming (cute) girls does charming (X) things. The funny thing is, I though the first season was watchable and mildly entertaining at best, the second season was way worse than first one, despite that, the whole cast had more charm in their smelly, used socks than the girl they voted to a lofty 2:nd place. And yet, none of those girls made this list… Fucking japs man, fucking japs…

    I mean, even the crazy bitches in Kakegurui had more charm. I’d go so far as to claim that one of the craziest and most evil women ever to come out of the anime medium, Tanya from Youjo Senki, was more charming. Well ok, maybe not. At least there is a form of charm watching an evil person doing terrible things, while having the face, voice and body of a little girl.

    Was going to stop commenting here in pure disgust, but I might as well finish flaming the retarded choices the voters made. These people, in my opinion, should be forced to wear a chock collar that activates whenever they vote for something they like, or even worse, when they write one of those, “I give this 10/10 because I like it reviews”, that pollutes every single review site on the internet nowadays. Never mind how awful or bad it is, due to the fanboy/girl-ism disease they suffer from, they still praise whatever they fanboy(girl. It really should be classified as a form of disease.

    /rant over

    3: No idea what this is, seems like it has fairly good ratings, worth watching perhaps?

    4: No, just no!

    5: Just end it already please. It’s mostly running on fumes right now, despite that, it’s still manage to be better than like 99% of the new crap that’s released today. Still heads and shoulders better than most other animes as I said, but it needs to end soon, because the quality is slowly dropping.

    6: More furfaggotry. Just die!

    7: See 4, some faggot shit that got up-voted due to a vocal fanbase that would eat a turd if it had a logo of their favorite show on it.

    8: The first season was mildly entertaining, this however could possibly the worst sequel in the past 10 years. If you want to do a sequel, don’t FUCKING change the studio who made it popular in the first place and don’t change the genre into some procedural shit that leads nowhere.

    9: Overrated, over the top shounen shit. At least they didn’t put a character from Black Clover on the list.

    10: More Moe shit, not funny nor is it even entertaining moeshit either.

    11: Should have been placed way, way higher. One of the few people on this list that actually deserves it.

    12: See 3

    13: No comment, seems to be fairy well received though. Might as well try it once it’s finished.

    14: Overrated and unfunny.

    15: See 5

    16: What’s this, never heard of it? Looks like some reverse harem.

    17: See 9

    18: Easily anime of the year and of course the voters go for the furry char that has very little screen time, not that it is a bad character, nor does she lack charm, far from it. But the two kids is what made the series to amazing, they fucking OWNED the show. But no, lets vote for the furry bunny. Also, the series is hardly what you would consider “charming”.

    19: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    20: No, it’s still a shitty, unfunny series.