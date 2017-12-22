Top 20 Most Charming Anime Characters of 2017

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, anime fans have again aggregated their thoughts regarding all the shows that have aired this year, resulting in one bestial animal girl being the most charming character of the year.
1. Serval (Kemono Friends)
2. Izumi Sagiri (Ero-Manga Sensei)
3. Hatori Chise (Mahou Tsukai no Yome)
4. Yuuki Asuna (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)
5. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
6. Kaban (Kemono Friends)
7. Kanesada Izumi-no-Kami (Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu)
8. Hoozuki (Hoozuki no Reitetsu)
9. Todoroki Shouto (Boku no Hero Academia)
10. Sakuranomiya Maika (Blend S)
11. Katou Megumi (Saekano)
12. Ainsworth Elias (Mahou Tsukai no Yome)
13. Phosphophyllite (Houseki no Kuni)
14. Matsuno Ichimatsu (Osomatsu-san)
15. Kagura (Gintama)
16. Oni (Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau)
17. Bakugou Katsuki (Boku no Hero Academia)
18. Nanachi (Made in Abyss)
19. Echavalier Ernesti (Knight’s & Magic)
20. Matsuno Karamatsu (Osomatsu-san)
