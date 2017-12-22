Most Animators “Receive Financial Support From Their Families”

by Rift

A survey of young animators working in the anime industry has revealed quite a bit about their livelihoods, with half of those participating apparently receiving some form of monetary support from their families – their sub-minimum wages not even enough to cover basic living costs in some cases, it would seem.

The survey questioned 44 animators with less than 3 years of experience in regards to their working conditions, their state of affairs regarding scholarship repayment, their state of residence, commuting time, amongst other things.

Participants – average age 23 and average industry experience 1 year and 5 months – were questioned regarding their lifestyle, when asked if they live with their parents, a sound majority did at least claim that they are actually doing well enough to live by themselves (32 living by themselves versus 12 living with their parents):

Of the 12 who live with their parents, 11 unsurprisingly stated that they are not the primary source of income for their family:

Of the 32 who live elsewhere, 11 revealed that they receive some form of monetary support from their parents:

This means that 52% of participants have to receive compensation from their parents just to survive, a sad fate that befalls many animators – in addition, 19 of those living on their own stated that they had to cut into their savings, while 10 others said they had no savings whatsoever:

Even worse, 14 participants revealed that they had a scholarship back in school, with a third of that number being obliged to pay it back at some point:

Overall, it is quite apparent that animators have it extremely rough, and if the notorious salary disbursed by P.A. Works is any indication, the industry falls squarely into Japan’s “black” category…

