Centaur no Nayami has obliterated the awkward rays of light covering the exposed breasts of all the mermaids in its 8th episode thanks to its 4th BD, a rather expected addition but only time will tell whether or not it will be enough to convince otaku into purchasing the uneventful anime…

The sexy mermaid breasts of the BD version can be seen on the left, alongside the original TV broadcast on the right:

Omake: