Taiwanese UFO Catcher “Cute Girls Up For Grabs!”

A Taiwanese game center has upped the ante for the prizes available for acquisition via their UFO catchers as they are now offering sexy women in bikinis, a marketing stunt that has unsurprisingly succeeded in attracting more potential customers.

The game center believed that having scantily clad women inside the machines would tempt passersby into playing; however, there have already been instances where people came into the arcade with their parents or children and immediately left expecting something sketchy going on.

Videos depicting the special event, which has proven quite popular as demonstrated by the hordes of males crowding around the machines:

The event began on December 5th and it is uncertain whether or not it is still going on – unfortunately, should players manage to grab hold of a part of the woman, they were not permitted to take them home.