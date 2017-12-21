Bootleg Rem Wedding Figure “Unmistakably China Quality”

Good Smile has issued a warning to figure collectors in regards to some fake versions of their Rem wedding figures that have been going around, products of twisted individuals looking to try and make a quick buck off of unwary otaku.

The bootleg figures have supposedly been spreading around via Internet auctions and the like, and Good Smile have stated that they do not support these illegal goods – they have also provided examples of what the bootleg figures may look like (not all bootlegs may have these exact differences):

Some may no doubt realize that the fakes are unsurprisingly of significantly lesser quality…