Sin Nanatsu no Taizai BD Full of Good Vibrations

The final seductive BD for Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has at last been unleashed, undressing the saucy show’s surplus of devilish maidens one last time and providing an extra animation of the bathing variety – and also throwing in some vibrator play for good measure.

The delectable BD version can be seen on the left while the original and sadly censored TV broadcast can be seen on the right:

The lewd extra animation:

Omake:

The final BD volume for Sin Nanatsu no Taizai is available now.