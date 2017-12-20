SASECO Card “Have Sex With Anyone!”
Survive has entertained the concept of a card that allows wielders to have sex with anyone with SASECO Card, an intense animation that features an assortment of schoolgirls being violated against their wills and there being nothing they can do about it – yet another twisted fantasy of grotesque otaku.
The rather light plot of SASECO Card follows the male protagonist acquiring his special ID card that allows him to have sex with anyone he wants, which he wastes no time using as he claims two schoolgirls for himself and even one who was with her boyfriend at the time.
Survive’s sexy 22-minute SASECO Card is available for purchase now.
Kinda in real life where hot girl will sleep with you if have large amount of cash but now they take credit card
"Lemme fuck you."
"The hell?"
"I have valid ID."
"Oh, I guess its fine then!"
This needs to be real life.
It was called being Harvey Weinstein.
"Lemme fuck you."
"The hell?"
"I'll make you a star."
"Oh, I guess its fine then!"
That does it, someone needs to make an eroge with Harvey as the ugly fat protagonist
Centurion level American Express.
It is. It's called having my face.
black haired girl is the best one.
Looks just like Shibuya Rin.
any long black haired with green eyes is Rin for you huh?
Don't mind him. Some people just can't process that kind of facial recognition with that McDonalds brainfed noggin'.
The one whose ass is five times the size of her head?
That's called perspective.
I fail to see what the problem is :))
this is a good thing.
Sorry, I like girls who do not weigh three times as me.
This man gets it.
I would love for her to just sit on my face.
Dang, when I saw animation in the article tag, I expected more but just your typical sliding animation or whatever you call it.
There's already at least 9000 doujins and CG sets with this premise. Many of which use the "we need to raise Japan's failing birthrate" angle.
And this, folks, is what comes from a nation where nearly half its young singles are virgins...
Sounds like it'd be pretty useless to most women.
It's like if Federal Breast Inspector id cards were an actual thing.
Not a Visual novel. Shame, it would be great.