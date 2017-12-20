Fetish-centric cafe anime Blend S has already managed to acquire a cosplay of its sadistic main heroine Sakuranomiya Maika, with the ravishing Ristuki naturally exuding a great deal of allure, though some may find her cosplay to be lacking Maika’s staple sadistic charm…
-
wow this new webpage layout sucks
-
Yah new page is really bad and who ever made it should feel bad.
-
I Agree!!!
-
shit interface
-
She looks Chinese.
Also speaking of looks. The new layout of sankaku is awful!
-
cheap interface
