Omiai Aite wa Oshiego Moistly Climaxes
The final episode of the perverted student and teacher ero-anime Omiai Aite wa Oshiego has naturally concluded with more naughtiness, unfortunately avoiding any penetration to instead focus on bath-time rubbing – a decision that will surely prove disappointing to some.
Omake:
Disappointed to find out that Omiai Aite wa Oshiego was targeted at women. Because, *of course*, a hentai anime that focuses on pleasuring the chick would be aimed towards a female demo. I don't know what I was thinking.
Anime, manga, or even JAVs with a focus on pleasuring women are so incredibly rare, you could count them on two hands. The mentality of the people who make those things is, "Real men don't eat pussy, so only blowjobs, then!"
It was refreshing to see something like Omiai Aite wa Oshiego in a landscape dominated by nothing but fellatio and boobjobs. It was a damn miracle, and, unfortunately, it'll be a lifetime before we see another smutty Josei adaptation like it. God knows Japan has zero intention of making something like it aimed at dudes who like to see girls getting pleasured.
What? There's beena smutty Josei adaptations for a couple of seasons now. And there's a new one next season as well. It's the current trend.
Explicit like this? I'm not talking ecchi, but full-on hentai.
Since this is made for the female audience, did girls even watch it?
yeah, im wondering that too...TL (Teens Love) stories like these are iffy...theyre not quite josei and not seinen. >=Z
It's more like a hentai.
FUCK YOU ,FUCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!
YOU FUCKING COCKSUCKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I'll miss her giant titties.
This anime didn't even have a plot. They just had sex a lot.