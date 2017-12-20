RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otaku Dan


Omiai Aite wa Oshiego Moistly Climaxes



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    10 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:57 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Disappointed to find out that Omiai Aite wa Oshiego was targeted at women. Because, *of course*, a hentai anime that focuses on pleasuring the chick would be aimed towards a female demo. I don't know what I was thinking.

    Anime, manga, or even JAVs with a focus on pleasuring women are so incredibly rare, you could count them on two hands. The mentality of the people who make those things is, "Real men don't eat pussy, so only blowjobs, then!"

    It was refreshing to see something like Omiai Aite wa Oshiego in a landscape dominated by nothing but fellatio and boobjobs. It was a damn miracle, and, unfortunately, it'll be a lifetime before we see another smutty Josei adaptation like it. God knows Japan has zero intention of making something like it aimed at dudes who like to see girls getting pleasured.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What? There's beena smutty Josei adaptations for a couple of seasons now. And there's a new one next season as well. It's the current trend.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:11 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Explicit like this? I'm not talking ecchi, but full-on hentai.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:03 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Since this is made for the female audience, did girls even watch it?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:46 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah, im wondering that too...TL (Teens Love) stories like these are iffy...theyre not quite josei and not seinen. >=Z

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:27 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's more like a hentai.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:56 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK YOU ,FUCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:58 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    YOU FUCKING COCKSUCKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:02 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'll miss her giant titties.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:02 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This anime didn't even have a plot. They just had sex a lot.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Constipated Man “Shoved An Eel Up His Ass”
    Brave Earth: Prologue Promisingly Perilous
    Top 10 Greatest Gundam Anime
    Top 25 Anime of Winter 2013
    Naked Sports Ero
    Goddess of 2ch: “Proud Of My F-Cup!”
    Petanko Ero Gallery
    Hanamura Misaki Marisa Ero-Kawaii Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments