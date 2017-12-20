North Korea Blamed For “Wanna Cry” Malware

Both the US and UK are blaming North Korea for the “WannaCry” malware attack that affected more than 300,000 computers across 150 countries.

The malware attack happened back in May and supposedly caused billions of dollars worth of damage, though presidential aide Thomas Bossert has accused North Korea (in the Wall Street Journal) of being the cause of it, at least making a change from the fashionable “muh Russia” narrative so popular of late.

Bossert however claims that his statement is backed by “evidence”; what exactly the evidence is hasn’t been clarified though “US findings concurred with judgments from other governments and private companies” – with Australia, Canada and New Zealand apparently also agreeing that North Korea was behind the attack.

UK’s National Cyber Security Centre believes that it is “highly likely” that North Korea’s “Lazarus” hacking group was behind the heinous crime, with the accusation being regarded by some as another attempt to label North Korea as a scapegoat for everything and hopefully somehow stopping their nuclear weapons development in the process.

Bossert on North Korea: