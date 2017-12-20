Kizuna Ai Acquires 1 Million Worshipers
Dec 20, 2017
“Virtual YouTuber” Kizuna Ai has reached a milestone in her career as the fictional girl has managed to accumulate over 1 million subscribers, perhaps indicating that 2D women are better than 3D women once and for all…
While a handful of other individuals have been attempting to replicate the concept of a “virtual YouTuber”, Kizuna Ai has become the first to amass a fanbase of over 1 million (only taking one year), an inevitable turn of events considering the average YouTube denizen is easily amused with the idea of watching other people live their lives.
A tweet from her official Twitter announcing the achievement:
“Just now, not long ago… Kizuna Ai has achieved 1,000,000 fans! Sorry, I cannot think of anything at the moment… Everyone. Truly. Thank you! Thank you! Much love to you all!”
A video of the world’s beloved Ai-chan waiting for the momentous occasion of acquiring 1 million followers:
