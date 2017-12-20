Data and opinions have once again been collected through Kadokawa’s streaming service “eb-i Xpress”, informing of the upcoming winter 2018 shows that users are eager to watch – with the most desired animation unsurprisingly being yet another sequel season.

The ranking:



1. Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu

2. Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc

3. Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan Season 2

4. Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line

5. Dagashi Kashi Season 2

6. Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san

7. Overlord Season 2

8. Fate/EXTRA Last Encore

9. Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san

10. Koi wa Ameagari no You ni

11. Zoku Touken Ranbu -Hanamaru-

12. Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls

13. Ryuou no Oshioto!

14. Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku

15. 25-sai no Joshikousei

16. Junji Ito “Collection”

17. Pop Team Epic

18. Miira no Kaikata

19. Violet Evergarden

20. Hakyu Hoshin Engi