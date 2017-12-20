Kadokawa’s Top 20 Most Anticipated Winter 2018 Anime
- Date: Dec 20, 2017 07:47 JST
- Tags: Cardcaptor Sakura, Nanatsu no Taizai, Psi-nan, Rankings, Winter, Yowamushi Pedal
Data and opinions have once again been collected through Kadokawa’s streaming service “eb-i Xpress”, informing of the upcoming winter 2018 shows that users are eager to watch – with the most desired animation unsurprisingly being yet another sequel season.
1. Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu
2. Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc
3. Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan Season 2
4. Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line
6. Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san
9. Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san
11. Zoku Touken Ranbu -Hanamaru-
12. Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls
13. Ryuou no Oshioto!
14. Death March kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku
15. 25-sai no Joshikousei
16. Junji Ito “Collection”
17. Pop Team Epic
18. Miira no Kaikata
19. Violet Evergarden
20. Hakyu Hoshin Engi
I want to have sex with Albedo!
Junji Ito!
I'm looking forward to more candy girl.
A new Hoshin Engi anime after almost 20 years? Can't say I was expecting that. Hopefully, it'll do the source material justice this time.
I thought last season's line up was bad, but wow..
Fate extra only 8th? That's pretty low for a very successful franchise...
Can understand Overlord, PTE, etc.
But there's Derp March again. The source material for that sucks donkey dick; it is perhaps the worst in the genre.
Strange. No Magipoka season 2 or Spice and Wolf season 3?
WAIT. Spice & Wolf Season 3 this Winter?!
No. And there never will be. The author isn't interested.
Wow this season sux but we'll see after they air.
You people say this every season.
These people say this with every POST.
Sickening, right?