Fan-Made Kemono Friends RPG “Now Has Voices & Music!”
- Date: Dec 20, 2017 07:45 JST
An update via the official Twitter account for the fan-made Kemono Friends RPG has revealed that progress is steadily being made, though many suspect the game has only a small amount of time left before receiving the Nintendo treatment…
A new video for the game has revealed that some (amateur) seiyuu have been enlisted and that music is being created:
A previous PV for the fan-made game:
Various previously released PVs depicting gameplay:
I hope someone sends a cease and desist. You shouldn't be making games leaching off the success of someone else's creation. Even if its not directly for monitary gain, it is indirectly. Its not your franchise, its not your characters. Stop doing it.
you're saying this in a country full of doujin games making money off of more established franchises? yes
@09:35 The hypocrisy in your comment shows how stupid you are.
Dude just shut the fuck up and be gone with that shit, as long as they ain't selling this stuff then this is nothing more than a fan project.
Dude. If you've looked at any recent news this year you'd have realized that the parent company, Kadokawa, fired the show's main director after "creative differences." Just for some perspective, this guy was responsible for modeling the characters, writing the script, contacting the voice actors and a whole bunch of other stuff... he basically made it his labor of love on an underfunded shoestring budget.
So when the show started becoming wildly successful, the money-grubbing company started thinking of a season 2 and, rumor has it, wanted to take over. The director allegedly said no, he had envisioned the story going in a specific direction, so Kadokawa went all "Oh yeah? Well fuck you, you're fired" and started looking for a new director. Except nobody wanted to sign on because they had JUST fired the one guy responsible for doing all the damn work.
Since they fired the person who made the show, they most likely ruined any possibility of future seasons. The original mobile game was shut down so any effects of advertisement revenue going to the game company are nil. If anything, Kadokawa's the one leeching of the director's success after they ruined his career and took away his life work. So no, in terms of intellectual property, no one owes Kadokawa jack SHIT.