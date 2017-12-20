RSSChannel

Catherine: Full Body “Will Have Aya Hirano!?”

Atlus has announced a remake for promiscuous puzzle game “Catherine”, with “Catherine: Full Body” promising a sexier experience laden with new scenes, endings, difficulties and a brand new character for Vincent to romance – with the delicate maiden being voiced by none other than Aya Hirano.

The remake is being developed by new team Studio Zero and is being led by Persona 5 director Katsura Hashino; the new female character, Rin, apparently has an “honest and gentle” personality and acts as like a mediator to Vincent by helping him fix up his life – Rin can be seen below:

Of course, not everyone is celebrating the announcement, as feminists have taken the opportunity to demand the game’s “offensive” elements be removed:

Other new features include online battles, a new mechanic that allows players to move multiple-connected blocks and supposedly a whole new mode – Catherine: Full Body is slated for release on PS4 and Vita sometime in the distant future.



    Comment by Anonymous
    18:12 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    funny how you can immediatelly spot a femnazi by just looking at her profile picture.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:43 20/12/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Man I wish this was coming to PC.

