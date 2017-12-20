25% of Guys “Kiss Sleeping Girlfriends”

A recent survey has asked men and women with partners whether or not they kiss their significant other whilst they are asleep, which must already be tantamount to rape in much of the barbarian progressive lands…

200 males and 77 females were asked if they kiss their partners whilst they are asleep, with the majority of both surveys revealing that most are not willing to take advantage of the moment:

Apparently only 23.5% of males and 33.8% of females (despite the lopsided number of participants) sneak a kiss from their lovers whilst they are blissfully unaware, a statistic that most will likely not find surprising considering the rather herbivorous nature of Japanese males.

A portion of the males in the survey also had no experience dating as some offered additional comments such as “she never existed in the first place”, and “I have never had a girlfriend however” – others were concerned about getting caught kissing their “partner”, stating “they’ll cause a commotion if they wake up”, and rather throwing into doubt the nature of their relationship as well.