UQ Holder Nude Finale
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Dec 19, 2017 22:17 JST
- Tags: Drama, Endings, Exhibitionism, Image Gallery, JC Staff, Oppai, UQ Holder
Mahou Sensei Negima sequel UQ Holder has debuted its final episode, doling out yet more fight scenes and occasionally more graphic visuals to try and make the episode more memorable – and naturally including some clothes-rending action for old time’s sake.
Omake:
Meh
Just summed up the whole show right there :)
hahahahah
It's an Akamatsu series, so don't expect them to show the important bits in the BD release.
Last episode spent half the episode brutalizing the cast so that we can get a weird fanservice segment with the old cast that accomplishes nothing other than spooking off the bad guy to fight another day.
This show was too graphic and violent.
Ahahaha. What? Don't read the manga, man. People are getting their limbs chopped off pretty much on a daily basis.
What nudity?
the thing is where is chamo in all of this? i mean that pervy ermine would be all over the amount of topless girls they leave.
regardless, its still a decent of a series though they should have stayed faithful to the manga instead of trying to an original only based series like the second half of the frst series
TRASH
Final Verdict: Mediocre.
Anime didn't know what it wanted to do. Promote the manga or make an original story? Tried both, failed. Skipped most important parts, dropped all character building chapters.
Conclusion: Pretend it never happened.
See you later, Key Akamatsu
the only good thing of this episode is that Chisame is there, other than that it's a big MEH
She didnt deserve to win
and another ep ripped off from someone elses life.... guess thats the only selling point
now I know your not comparing this to To Love-ru or whatever
Because the Negima series was here first.
CORPSE-FUCKING AND GURO MAKE THE JAPPY'S FAPPY VERY HAPPY
JAPPY is your mom's name, right?
This series just makes me want a new story wherein Negi is in the spotlight, encountering the new problems of the new horizon he made himself and if he still remembers what chao said to him before she left. I would've enjoyed it more with the girls growing older not parading both new and old female cast members. The new ones hardly register at all even if it's their character arc.
Umm, am I the only one that doesnt want to see ecchi stuff right after seeing someone get a fucking tooth ripped out?
disagree
If you think thats bad should see my dentist.
it's just you
Yup, it just you.
Just you. I always rip out at least on tooth on a first date.
yes, just you